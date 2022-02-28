Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $129.58 on Monday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,670,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.