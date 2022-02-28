ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $107,854.32

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $107,854.32 and $644.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06877929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.28 or 1.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

