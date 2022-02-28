Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

