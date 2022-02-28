Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 19,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,814,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

