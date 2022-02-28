China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
Featured Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.