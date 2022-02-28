China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

