Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $172.66

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.66 and last traded at $178.50, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.48.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06.
Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.