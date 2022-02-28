Christopher C. Colson Sells 4,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

