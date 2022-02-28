Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $236.66 million and $95.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

