CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.25.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.78. 1,141,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.01.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

