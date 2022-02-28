CIBC Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$40.31. 694,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,393. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.