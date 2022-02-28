CIBC Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$4.72. 8,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The firm has a market cap of C$480.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.94.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

