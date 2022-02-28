Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.