Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.
In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.