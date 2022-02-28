Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.35.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $232.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

