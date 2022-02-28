Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 663,124 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,124 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.80% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.75 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

