Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,976,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

TWCBU opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.