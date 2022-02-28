Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $685,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period.

Shares of REET opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

