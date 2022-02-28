Citadel Advisors LLC Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMKR opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

