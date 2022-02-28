Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,004 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

BLTS opened at $9.92 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

