Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $12.65 Million in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 906,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

