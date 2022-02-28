Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $756,000.

NASDAQ CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

