Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,691,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,675,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNCU opened at $9.86 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

