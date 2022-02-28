Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,338 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $146,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.