Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,906 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.17% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

