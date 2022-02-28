Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 434,033 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,033 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $46.17 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

