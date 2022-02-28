Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $12.54 Million Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

