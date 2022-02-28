Citigroup Begins Coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $157.85. 786,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

