Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $3.87 on Monday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,014. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,195,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

