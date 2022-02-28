Citigroup Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.90.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$47.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

