Citigroup Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.90.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$47.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

