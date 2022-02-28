Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,172,000 after buying an additional 157,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

