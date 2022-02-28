Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) to announce $31.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
CLPR opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.