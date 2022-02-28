Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) to announce $31.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.52 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

CLPR opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.