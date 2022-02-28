CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $1.79 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,641.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007789 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,769,608 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars.

