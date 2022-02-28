Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.
COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.
Shares of COIN opened at $174.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
