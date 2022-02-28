Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of COIN opened at $174.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

