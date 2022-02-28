Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $183,592.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

