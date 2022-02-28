Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) Trading Down 6.1%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.89. Approximately 101,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,306,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9,507.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,328,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,912,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

