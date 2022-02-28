Colliers Securities Comments on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.51 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

