Colliers Securities Weighs in on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

