Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.