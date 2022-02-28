Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $500.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.94 and a 200-day moving average of $603.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

