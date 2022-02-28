Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.69. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

