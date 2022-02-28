Comerica Bank Has $10.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.15.

Shares of CME opened at $235.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

