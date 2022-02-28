Comerica Bank Has $10.99 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Zendesk worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN opened at $115.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

