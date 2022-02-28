Comerica Bank Has $11.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.