Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 168.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.