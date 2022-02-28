Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,864.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,982.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,827.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,145.16 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.