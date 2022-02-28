Comerica Bank Sells 16,882 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $643.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.07. The company has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

