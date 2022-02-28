Comerica Bank Sells 8,733 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cigna by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cigna by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

CI stock opened at $232.84 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average of $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

