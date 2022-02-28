Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.01. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,693 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

