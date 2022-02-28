Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. 613,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

