Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. 613,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
