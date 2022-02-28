Comparing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inseego and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -18.20% N/A -21.71% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inseego and Ealixir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 145.04%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than Ealixir.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inseego and Ealixir’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $313.83 million 1.52 -$111.21 million ($0.55) -8.25 Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ealixir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inseego beats Ealixir on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform. The company was founded on April 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Ealixir (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

