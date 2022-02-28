Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $107,649.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,153.15 or 0.99880943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00232136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00143057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00279188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00029127 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,648,521 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,507 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

